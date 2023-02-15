Michigan State student describes hiding under bed during lockdown

- Now Playing
Michigan State student describes hiding under bed during lockdown03:17
- UP NEXT
Parkland victims honored in remembrance ceremony five years after tragedy03:25
'Rust' production will resume spring 202303:20
'He wasn't going to let me out': Rep. Angie Craig describes attack03:48
Officials still investigating for motive of Michigan State University mass shooting03:23
Police say motive is still unknown in Michigan State University mass shooting00:36
At least 3 killed in shootings at MSU, suspect found dead01:36
Suspected Michigan State gunman dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials say03:08
Shooting at Michigan State University leaves at least five injured06:14
Sideshow mob attacks Sacramento family minivan02:59
Bodycam shows Alex Murdaugh on the night his wife and son died02:55
Police officer among 8 struck by U-Haul truck in Brooklyn03:57
Colorado officer dies days after falling from bridge during chase01:52
Alex Murdaugh’s wife was worried about family’s finances, testimony shows04:05
Arizona man charged after appearing to harass Native American performers04:59
Woman convicted of trying kill doppelganger with poisoned cheesecake02:17
Texas woman accused in husband's murder linked to second death01:37
Video: Colorado police car struck motorcycle before shooting01:36
Arrest made in death of New Jersey kindergarten teacher01:29
Suspect accused of shooting two police officers taken into custody01:00
- Now Playing
Michigan State student describes hiding under bed during lockdown03:17
- UP NEXT
Parkland victims honored in remembrance ceremony five years after tragedy03:25
'Rust' production will resume spring 202303:20
'He wasn't going to let me out': Rep. Angie Craig describes attack03:48
Officials still investigating for motive of Michigan State University mass shooting03:23
Police say motive is still unknown in Michigan State University mass shooting00:36
Play All