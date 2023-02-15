IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Michigan State student describes hiding under bed during lockdown

Michigan State student describes hiding under bed during lockdown

A junior at Michigan State University describes the moment she barricaded herself in her dorm room and hid under her bed for over three hours after a gunman opened fire on campus leaving at least three people dead and five others wounded. Feb. 15, 2023

    Michigan State student describes hiding under bed during lockdown

