Microsoft CEO responds to Taylor Swift deepfakes

- Now Playing
Microsoft CEO responds to Taylor Swift deepfakes04:24
- UP NEXT
'Is this going to be the deepfake election?': Analyzing AI's potential influence on 202406:06
This artificial intelligence robot handwrites letters for you02:23
Visa using AI to protect credit card users from hackers02:27
U.S. Air Force Secretary urges Congress to 'do its job' and 'give us the funds needed to defend the country'06:49
New York Times sues OpenAI over copyright infringement03:35
Growing number of misleading ads using AI to create fake celebrity endorsements02:30
Sam Altman to return as OpenAI CEO02:37
Ousting of CEO Sam Altman draws pushback from OpenAI staff02:53
Biden signs executive order to promote 'responsible innovation' of AI01:02
Biden issues executive order on artificial intelligence02:34
Is using ChatGPT for school cheating or a new form of learning?05:29
Company behind ChatGPT announces its AI Chatbot can speak03:48
Consumer frustration grows as customer service becomes more automated02:46
Tech CEOs meet with senators to discuss AI regulations03:18
Tech billionaires will talk AI at private Capitol summit04:26
Hundreds of schools across U.S. using AI to help detect guns03:14
'Richer, wealthier and happier': The future of AI and its impact on humanity06:21
Watch: Deepfake videos attempt to push bogus Elon Musk investment platform00:57
The rise of AI: Women at higher risk of job displacement, study shows05:00
- Now Playing
Microsoft CEO responds to Taylor Swift deepfakes04:24
- UP NEXT
'Is this going to be the deepfake election?': Analyzing AI's potential influence on 202406:06
This artificial intelligence robot handwrites letters for you02:23
Visa using AI to protect credit card users from hackers02:27
U.S. Air Force Secretary urges Congress to 'do its job' and 'give us the funds needed to defend the country'06:49
New York Times sues OpenAI over copyright infringement03:35
Play All