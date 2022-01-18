Microsoft to buy video game giant Activision Blizzard for $68 billion
Microsoft announced that it will be buying the video game giant Activision Blizzard in a 68 billion dollar deal, enabling Microsoft to make more headway into mobile gaming, markets and virtual reality, NBC News' Dominic Chu reports. Jan. 18, 2022
