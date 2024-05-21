IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Midwest preparing for intense storms with high chance of tornadoes
May 21, 202402:19

  • Defense rests their case in Trump hush money trial

    05:00
  • Now Playing

    Midwest preparing for intense storms with high chance of tornadoes

    02:19
  • UP NEXT

    ICC chief prosecutor seeks arrest warrant for Netanyahu and Hamas leader for war crimes

    02:54

  • Iran declares 5 days of mourning after president dies in helicopter crash

    02:34

  • What to expect after the Dow Jones reached 40,000 for the first time

    04:02

  • At least 4 dead as severe storms hit Texas and Louisiana

    01:34

  • FLIPPING THE SCRIPT: Drag queen Monet X Change speaks about her new album and RuPaul

    04:21

  • April inflation report shows prices are still up 3.4%

    04:09

  • Biden administration will move on raising tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles

    05:13

  • Shares of GameStop soar 70% after famous meme stock trader ‘Roaring Kitty’ resurfaces

    04:17

  • Zelenskyy appeals to U.S. for defense equipment during Blinken’s visit

    03:19

  • Maryland Senate primary will decide which Democrat faces former Gov. Larry Hogan

    02:57

  • Michael Cohen takes the stand in Trump hush money trial

    05:08

  • Weight loss drugs help change stigmas around obesity

    03:19

  • Biden administration remains critical of Israel’s looming Rafah offensive

    03:47

  • Michael Cohen to be a crucial witness for the prosecution in Trump’s hush money trial

    01:20

  • Hailstones the size of baseballs seen in Texas during severe storms

    02:10

  • Deadly storms barrel across the country

    02:28

  • New report shows Gen Z relies on debt more than millennials do

    03:59

  • Media executive Bonnie Hammer speaks about women in the workplace

    05:11

NBC News NOW

Midwest preparing for intense storms with high chance of tornadoes

02:19

Severe weather, with a high chance of tornadoes, is expected in parts of eastern Iowa as intense storms move through the Midwest into the evening. NBC News’ Angie Lassman gives the forecast which includes hail and strong winds.May 21, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Defense rests their case in Trump hush money trial

    05:00
  • Now Playing

    Midwest preparing for intense storms with high chance of tornadoes

    02:19
  • UP NEXT

    ICC chief prosecutor seeks arrest warrant for Netanyahu and Hamas leader for war crimes

    02:54

  • Iran declares 5 days of mourning after president dies in helicopter crash

    02:34

  • What to expect after the Dow Jones reached 40,000 for the first time

    04:02

  • At least 4 dead as severe storms hit Texas and Louisiana

    01:34
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All