IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Biden’s secret visit to Ukraine

    04:56

  • Vice President Harris on China: ‘we do maintain diplomatic communication’

    01:20

  • Biden defends decision to shoot down unidentified objects

    03:23

  • Biden to NBC News: Decision to shoot down three aerial objects not an overreaction

    06:09

  • White House speaks on unidentified objects being shot down

    02:03

  • White House announces interagency team to address ‘unidentified aerial objects’

    05:08

  • White House: 'No indication' unidentified aerial objects were aliens

    00:42

  • U.S. investigates three flying objects shot down in North American airspace

    08:05

  • U.S. military takes down second 'high-altitude object' over Alaska, origin unknown

    03:43

  • Southwest Airlines questioned by Congress after holiday travel chaos

    02:04

  • 'We messed up': Southwest COO testifies at Senate hearing on flight cancellations

    01:30

  • Biden’s State of the Union sparks harsh GOP response

    02:24

  • Trump White House requested 'derogatory' Chrissy Teigen tweet be evaluated

    01:50

  • Former Twitter executives testify at House hearing on handling of Hunter Biden laptop story

    02:42

  • Biden touts administration’s accomplishments in State of the Union address

    07:31

  • Watch President Biden's full 2023 State of the Union address

    01:12:52

  • Biden: 'We've broken the Covid grip on us'

    01:15

  • Lawmaker reportedly overhears Romney tell Santos he doesn't belong in Congress

    02:20

  • Biden: 'The backbone of this nation is strong'

    04:37

  • Biden asks Congress to restore rights of Roe v. Wade

    00:36

NBC News NOW

Midwest states consider loosening child workplace protections

03:36

With a U.S. job market struggling to fill various positions, legislators in at least two states are proposing easing child labor protections. NBC’s Guad Venegas has more on the new guidelines that could open the door for teenagers as young as 14 to work in jobs that have been considered hazardous. Feb. 21, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Biden’s secret visit to Ukraine

    04:56

  • Vice President Harris on China: ‘we do maintain diplomatic communication’

    01:20

  • Biden defends decision to shoot down unidentified objects

    03:23

  • Biden to NBC News: Decision to shoot down three aerial objects not an overreaction

    06:09

  • White House speaks on unidentified objects being shot down

    02:03

  • White House announces interagency team to address ‘unidentified aerial objects’

    05:08

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All