    Migrant shelter to shut down in El Paso due to lack of volunteers

    Thousands join migrant caravan moving through Mexico to U.S. border

  • Vice President Harris to tackle immigration surge during Summit of the Americas

  • Mexico will not attend Summit of the Americas

  • Migrants are falling prey to social media misinformation about U.S.-Mexico border 

  • Migration surges at the U.S.-Mexico border days before presumed end of Title 42

  • Crisis at US southern border appears to be growing

  • Record number of migrants arrived at U.S.-Mexico border in April

  • Border battle heats up as federal judge set to vote on Title 42

  • U.S. experiencing record wave of immigrants from Cuba

  • Record wave of Cuban migration to US fueled by political turmoil

  • Pressure mounts in partisan battle over Title 42 and border surge 

  • Federal judge upholds Trump-era Title 42 immigration policy

  • Judge blocks Biden from lifting pandemic restriction at US border

  • National Guard soldier drowns in Rio Grande trying to save struggling migrant

  • Number of Cuban migrants to U.S. expected to increase as Biden lifts Title 42 

  • Thousands of unaccompanied minors attempt to cross the U.S.-Mexico border

  • "We're suffering here": Migrant at camp says "nobody is watching"

  • Border communities react to upcoming end of Title 42

  • Officials brace for influx of migrants at U.S. border when Title 42 ends

NBC News NOW

Migrant shelter to shut down in El Paso due to lack of volunteers

NBC News’ Julia Ainsley goes inside a migrant shelter in El Paso, Texas, where hundreds of migrants are taking refuge after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border to pursue their immigration cases. The shelter is one of many that are often full and risk facing a shutdown due to a lack of volunteers. June 14, 2022

