Migrant shelter to shut down in El Paso due to lack of volunteers

- Now Playing
Migrant shelter to shut down in El Paso due to lack of volunteers04:17
- UP NEXT
Thousands join migrant caravan moving through Mexico to U.S. border02:45
Vice President Harris to tackle immigration surge during Summit of the Americas03:54
Mexico will not attend Summit of the Americas01:01
Migrants are falling prey to social media misinformation about U.S.-Mexico border04:06
Migration surges at the U.S.-Mexico border days before presumed end of Title 4202:55
Crisis at US southern border appears to be growing00:20
Record number of migrants arrived at U.S.-Mexico border in April02:35
Border battle heats up as federal judge set to vote on Title 4202:03
U.S. experiencing record wave of immigrants from Cuba04:36
Record wave of Cuban migration to US fueled by political turmoil03:09
Pressure mounts in partisan battle over Title 42 and border surge02:53
Federal judge upholds Trump-era Title 42 immigration policy04:43
Judge blocks Biden from lifting pandemic restriction at US border00:29
National Guard soldier drowns in Rio Grande trying to save struggling migrant01:10
Number of Cuban migrants to U.S. expected to increase as Biden lifts Title 4204:01
Thousands of unaccompanied minors attempt to cross the U.S.-Mexico border02:45
"We're suffering here": Migrant at camp says "nobody is watching"02:34
Border communities react to upcoming end of Title 4201:27
Officials brace for influx of migrants at U.S. border when Title 42 ends04:15
- Now Playing
Migrant shelter to shut down in El Paso due to lack of volunteers04:17
- UP NEXT
Thousands join migrant caravan moving through Mexico to U.S. border02:45
Vice President Harris to tackle immigration surge during Summit of the Americas03:54
Mexico will not attend Summit of the Americas01:01
Migrants are falling prey to social media misinformation about U.S.-Mexico border04:06
Migration surges at the U.S.-Mexico border days before presumed end of Title 4202:55
Play All