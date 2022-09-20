Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard file class action lawsuit against Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis

- Now Playing
Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard file class action lawsuit against Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis01:27
- UP NEXT
Investigation launched into DeSantis' flights carrying migrants02:08
How are small towns bracing for large migrant influxes?01:48
Buses from Texas arrive at New York’s Port Authority carrying migrants02:36
Biden condemns DeSantis for shipping migrants out of Florida02:09
NYC opens asylum resource center to help incoming migrants02:23
Martha's Vineyard residents volunteer to help as stranded migrants are moved to Cape Cod base03:09
Migrants caught in border-battle crossfire in Martha’s Vineyard02:32
White House responds to arrival of migrant buses outside VP Harris’ residence02:20
Florida's DeSantis sends planes with migrants to Martha's Vineyard02:16
Florida Gov. DeSantis flies two planes of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard01:49
Migrant surge overwhelms Border Patrol and shelters in Texas02:06
‘Solito’ author Javier Zamora on his solo journey to the US at age 904:03
Migrant deaths increasing at U.S. southern border02:31
Five-year-old child drowns crossing Rio Grande as weather intensifies02:55
Texas continues to send migrants by bus to New York City and Washington, D.C.03:47
Texas residents fed up with border crackdown02:23
Northeast officials ask for federal help amid migrant influx02:07
Record-breaking two million migrants encountered at U.S. southern border01:32
Poultry plant video shows migrant’s neck pinned down by ICE agent in raid01:35
- Now Playing
Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard file class action lawsuit against Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis01:27
- UP NEXT
Investigation launched into DeSantis' flights carrying migrants02:08
How are small towns bracing for large migrant influxes?01:48
Buses from Texas arrive at New York’s Port Authority carrying migrants02:36
Biden condemns DeSantis for shipping migrants out of Florida02:09
NYC opens asylum resource center to help incoming migrants02:23
Play All