Mike Pence testifies to federal grand jury looking into January 6

- Now Playing
Mike Pence testifies to federal grand jury looking into January 604:22
- UP NEXT
Trump attempts to block Pence’s testimony in Jan. 6 investigation03:56
Former Vice President Pence to testify in Jan. 6 investigation04:26
Trump appeals ruling allowing allies’ grand jury testimony in Jan. 6 case02:57
Biden blasts Tucker Carlson, Republicans for depiction of January 6th01:38
Video shows Jan. 6 rioters vandalizing office of Republican Sen. Risch02:01
'It's bulls---': Republican senators criticize Tucker Carlson's portrayal of Jan. 601:21
Schumer accuses Tucker Carlson of lying about Jan. 603:39
Justice Department says police can sue Trump over Jan. 602:57
Former Vice President Pence subpoenaed by Jan. 6 special counsel05:45
Jan 6th chief investigator says government could have prevented attack on Capitol01:54
Four Oath Keepers convicted of seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack02:50
From battlefield to internet sleuthing: Exposing U.S. white supremacy07:14
President Biden honors Capitol defenders on Jan. 6 anniversary01:30
Biden pays tribute to Jan. 6 heroism on anniversary02:07
The January 6th Report50:38
Trump is principally responsible for Jan 6th, committee’s report says01:44
Jan. 6 panel recommends barring Trump from holding public office03:01
Jan. 6 committee releases 34 witness transcripts ahead of report release04:17
Jan. 6 panel refers Donald Trump for criminal prosecution02:42
- Now Playing
Mike Pence testifies to federal grand jury looking into January 604:22
- UP NEXT
Trump attempts to block Pence’s testimony in Jan. 6 investigation03:56
Former Vice President Pence to testify in Jan. 6 investigation04:26
Trump appeals ruling allowing allies’ grand jury testimony in Jan. 6 case02:57
Biden blasts Tucker Carlson, Republicans for depiction of January 6th01:38
Video shows Jan. 6 rioters vandalizing office of Republican Sen. Risch02:01
Play All