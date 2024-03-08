IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Mike Tyson to fight YouTuber Jake Paul in Netflix match
March 8, 2024
    Mike Tyson to fight YouTuber Jake Paul in Netflix match

Mike Tyson to fight YouTuber Jake Paul in Netflix match

04:23

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are set to go head to head in a boxing match that will be live-streamed on Netflix. The event will take place on July 20 at the AT&T stadium in Texas.March 8, 2024

