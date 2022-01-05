Military deployed to hospitals overwhelmed with Covid patients
New York and New Hampshire are the latest states to receive help from military medical personnel as hospitals around the country struggle to cope with surging Covid-19 cases. NBC News’ Dan de Luce explains how members of the military are helping hospitals.Jan. 5, 2022
