NBC News NOW

Military deployed to hospitals overwhelmed with Covid patients

02:45

New York and New Hampshire are the latest states to receive help from military medical personnel as hospitals around the country struggle to cope with surging Covid-19 cases. NBC News’ Dan de Luce explains how members of the military are helping hospitals.Jan. 5, 2022

