Military mother reunites with 2nd-grade daughter after 14 months in Korea

- Now Playing
Military mother reunites with 2nd-grade daughter after 14 months in Korea01:56
- UP NEXT
WNBA star Brittney Griner's trial set for July 1st in Russia02:38
Detroit residents fight for restitution after overassessed homes caused foreclosures05:09
At least 3 killed in Amtrak train derailment in Missouri02:04
Doctors sue American Physicians Partners alleging firm pressed them to work while sick05:03
Amtrak crash in Missouri leaves 3 dead, multiple injured02:15
How Florida school elections are becoming political battlegrounds02:49
Multiple injured after Amtrak train derailment in Missouri00:37
Georgia mother stabs three children to death in burning home01:37
Supreme Court rules in favor of high school football coach who prayed on field after games00:36
How the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade could impact midterm elections02:18
Breaking down the historic and legal significance of overturning Roe v. Wade04:28
Young adults react to Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade on social media03:25
World leaders react to Roe v. Wade ruling amid G-7 summit on war in Ukraine04:35
Senators Warren, Smith call on Biden to declare ‘public health emergency’03:45
How could the Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade could impact other landmark rulings?03:25
How the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade is dividing Americans04:54
At least 3 dead, 2 injured after car collides with Amtrak train in California00:42
Actress Jodie Sweetin thrown to ground by police during abortion rights protest00:43
5-month-old girl fatally shot in Chicago, police say01:15
- Now Playing
Military mother reunites with 2nd-grade daughter after 14 months in Korea01:56
- UP NEXT
WNBA star Brittney Griner's trial set for July 1st in Russia02:38
Detroit residents fight for restitution after overassessed homes caused foreclosures05:09
At least 3 killed in Amtrak train derailment in Missouri02:04
Doctors sue American Physicians Partners alleging firm pressed them to work while sick05:03
Amtrak crash in Missouri leaves 3 dead, multiple injured02:15
Play All