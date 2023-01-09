Millions brace for more severe storms in California

- Now Playing
Millions brace for more severe storms in California02:27
Supporters of former Brazilian President Bolsonaro storm government buildings03:46
Kevin McCarthy begins first week as House speaker04:30
Biden visits southern border ahead of North American Leaders’ Summit04:42
Court documents reveal how police tracked Idaho murder suspect03:10
U.S. economy adds 223,000 jobs in December04:44
Putin declares 36-hour cease-fire to observe Orthodox Christmas04:26
How the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and investigation could impact President Biden’s legacy04:03
House enters fourth day of voting amid speaker standoff05:04
U.S. reinstates negative Covid tests for travelers from China02:29
Biden, McConnell tout infrastructure bill during bipartisan visit to Kentucky04:13
Damar Hamlin shows ‘signs of improvement,’ remains in critical condition, team says04:46
Pope Francis presides over historic funeral Mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI06:02
House to convene for 7th vote for speaker amid Republican stalemate04:54
‘We did not expect’ to find survivors after car drove off California cliff, rescuer says03:08
FTX crash victim wants to see Sam Bankman-Fried ‘held accountable’03:41
Pope Francis pays tribute to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI ahead of funeral01:56
Biden, McConnell to deliver remarks on infrastructure02:28
Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest07:15
Can Kevin McCarthy secure votes to become speaker of the House?04:28
