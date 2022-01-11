Millions in U.S. under cold weather alert

A dangerous cold spell is impacting cities across the nation with the Great Lakes seeing heavy snow, Boston closing schools, and officials in New York City warning those who can to stay home. NBC News’ Dasha Burns reports. Jan. 11, 2022
UP NEXT
New York City law will allow noncitizens to vote in local elections
02:18
Former students sue nation's top universities alleging illegal collusion to limit financial aid
03:04
17 killed, more than 60 injured in Bronx apartment fire
01:57
Man charged with buying Kyle Rittenhouse gun used in Kenosha takes plea deal
00:10
Robert Durst dies at age 78
00:11
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez joins growing list of lawmakers testing positive for Covid-19