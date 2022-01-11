IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Millions in U.S. under cold weather alert

03:45

A dangerous cold spell is impacting cities across the nation with the Great Lakes seeing heavy snow, Boston closing schools, and officials in New York City warning those who can to stay home. NBC News’ Dasha Burns reports. Jan. 11, 2022

