IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Millions locked in deep freeze closing Covid testing sites, schools

    02:56
  • UP NEXT

    27-year-old off-duty LAPD officer killed in robbery

    00:23

  • Inflation rises to highest annual level in 40 years

    02:22

  • Why January could be the best time to look for a new job

    03:56

  • White House puts pressure on Senators Manchin, Sinema after Biden’s voting rights speech

    03:24

  • Former Senator Harry Reid to lie in state at U.S. Capitol

    03:36

  • Biden calls to end filibuster to pass voting rights legislation

    04:31

  • Study examines far-right group ‘Oath Keepers’ alleged role in January 6 riot

    07:35

  • SCOTUS considers immigrants’ rights to bail hearings while fighting deportation

    02:35

  • Covid cases cause teacher shortage, putting strain on U.S. education system

    02:56

  • Payday loans can trap consumers with interest rates, hidden fees

    04:24

  • Watch moment thieves smash into L.A. jewelry store

    03:36

  • Employees outraged as short-staffed hospitals asking workers with Covid to return to work

    03:22

  • Some Broadway shows shutter with no plans to reopen amid omicron spread

    03:47

  • Biden to face challenges in push to change Senate filibuster rules

    02:33

  • Court upholds firing of LAPD officers caught playing Pokemon Go

    00:29

  • U.S. breaks daily Covid record with more than 1.3 million cases

    04:44

  • How a business owner changed the lives of human trafficking survivors

    05:37

  • Chicago teachers return to the classroom after four-day standoff

    03:57

  • Mindfulness, virtual reality and at-home fitness emerge as top wellness trends for 2022

    03:22

NBC News NOW

Millions locked in deep freeze closing Covid testing sites, schools

02:56

NBC News' Dasha Burns reports on how the low temperatures are causing chaos on roadways and rescue efforts from the Great Lakes to the Northeast, and how the arctic blast has caused Covid testing sites and schools to close. Jan. 12, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Millions locked in deep freeze closing Covid testing sites, schools

    02:56
  • UP NEXT

    27-year-old off-duty LAPD officer killed in robbery

    00:23

  • Inflation rises to highest annual level in 40 years

    02:22

  • Why January could be the best time to look for a new job

    03:56

  • White House puts pressure on Senators Manchin, Sinema after Biden’s voting rights speech

    03:24

  • Former Senator Harry Reid to lie in state at U.S. Capitol

    03:36

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All