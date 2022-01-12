Millions locked in deep freeze closing Covid testing sites, schools
02:56
Share this -
copied
NBC News' Dasha Burns reports on how the low temperatures are causing chaos on roadways and rescue efforts from the Great Lakes to the Northeast, and how the arctic blast has caused Covid testing sites and schools to close. Jan. 12, 2022
Now Playing
Millions locked in deep freeze closing Covid testing sites, schools
02:56
UP NEXT
27-year-old off-duty LAPD officer killed in robbery
00:23
Inflation rises to highest annual level in 40 years
02:22
Why January could be the best time to look for a new job
03:56
White House puts pressure on Senators Manchin, Sinema after Biden’s voting rights speech
03:24
Former Senator Harry Reid to lie in state at U.S. Capitol