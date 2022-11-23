IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Disgruntled Walmart employee responsible shooting at Virginia store, law enforcement official says

  • Supreme Court rejects former President Trump’s plea to block release of tax records

    03:32
  • Now Playing

    Millions of Americans hitting the roads and skies ahead of Thanksgiving

    03:51
  • UP NEXT

    Club Q suspected shooter identifies as nonbinary, defense attorney says

    04:22

  • Gunman kills at least six at Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia

    03:42

  • World Cup: USA ties with Wales, Saudi Arabia beats heavily favored Argentina

    02:54

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham to testify in Georgia’s 2020 election interference probe

    03:14

  • Queer Big Apple Corps to spread message of community during Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

    03:43

  • Ukrainians brace for harsh winter amid power cuts, blackouts

    03:43

  • What to expect if you're traveling for Thanksgiving

    02:35

  • Colorado Springs suspected gunman arrested on first-degree murder, hate crimes charges

    04:52

  • GLAAD CEO says political rhetoric is to blame for rise in violence against LGBTQ community

    05:08

  • Holiday travel starting early ahead of Thanksgiving

    04:31

  • Warnock, Walker continue final push ahead of Georgia’s runoff election

    04:39

  • Elizabeth Holmes to face sentencing in fraud case

    03:58

  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ‘will not seek re-election’ in Democratic leadership

    04:04

  • North Korea fires ballistic missile that had capability to hit U.S.

    03:51

  • GLAAD condemns Candance Cameron Bure’s ‘dangerous’ comments on ‘traditional marriage’

    04:12

  • National feminist organizations voice support for Amber Heard in open letter

    03:37

  • FBI, DHS, social media companies not addressing rising terror threat, Senate report says

    03:22

  • Zelenskyy disputes claim that missile that fell in Poland was from Ukraine

    04:57

NBC News NOW

Millions of Americans hitting the roads and skies ahead of Thanksgiving

03:51

Millions of Americans are hitting the road ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in what is expected to be one of the busiest travel periods since the Covid-19 pandemic began. NBC News’ Gary Grumbach and Marissa Parra break down how airlines are preparing for the travel rush and what people can expect if they are driving to their holiday destination. Nov. 23, 2022

  • Supreme Court rejects former President Trump’s plea to block release of tax records

    03:32
  • Now Playing

    Millions of Americans hitting the roads and skies ahead of Thanksgiving

    03:51
  • UP NEXT

    Club Q suspected shooter identifies as nonbinary, defense attorney says

    04:22

  • Gunman kills at least six at Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia

    03:42

  • World Cup: USA ties with Wales, Saudi Arabia beats heavily favored Argentina

    02:54

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham to testify in Georgia’s 2020 election interference probe

    03:14

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All