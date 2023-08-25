IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Millions of Facebook users eligible for $725M privacy settlement payout

    02:32
  • UP NEXT

    Neil deGrasse Tyson talks India landing on the moon’s south pole

    02:57

  • New York City bans TikTok app on government devices

    02:01

  • Cellphone etiquette 101: When and where to talk on the phone

    06:12

  • From 1996: Meet the man who invented a wearable computer

    03:27

  • Detroit mother files lawsuit over facial recognition arrest

    01:36

  • Are driverless cars ready to hit the road full time?

    04:18

  • Armen Adamjan shares hacks for around the house this summer

    05:24

  • Walmart using AI to streamline organization – what will it mean for workers?

    02:58

  • Online scams to beware of: Phishing, vague texts, more

    04:36

  • Can artificial intelligence bring a new tech boom to San Francisco?

    02:49

  • Portland debuts first AI radio disc jockey

    02:46

  • FDNY commissioner pushes for stricter lithium-ion battery regulations

    04:06

  • A look back at Twitter ahead of rebrand to 'X'

    08:31

  • Elon Musk announces Twitter rebrand as ‘X’

    02:52

  • Iconic Twitter logo replaced with letter ‘X’

    00:38

  • Digital cleanup: How to tidy up cluttered devices

    05:28

  • How people are using AI to improve their dating game

    04:44

  • AI helping airlines forecast weather to reduce flight delays

    01:55

  • How AI could transform your future doctor visits

    03:16

NBC News NOW

Millions of Facebook users eligible for $725M privacy settlement payout

02:32

Millions of Facebook users, who used the platform in the last 15 years, qualify to get a piece of the $725 million payout after the site’s parent company Meta settled a class action lawsuit which alleged the company made data available to third parties without users' consent. NBC News’ George Solis explains. Aug. 25, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Millions of Facebook users eligible for $725M privacy settlement payout

    02:32
  • UP NEXT

    Neil deGrasse Tyson talks India landing on the moon’s south pole

    02:57

  • New York City bans TikTok app on government devices

    02:01

  • Cellphone etiquette 101: When and where to talk on the phone

    06:12

  • From 1996: Meet the man who invented a wearable computer

    03:27

  • Detroit mother files lawsuit over facial recognition arrest

    01:36
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All