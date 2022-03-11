Millions of school children could lose access to breakfast or lunch
Millions of school children could soon be without access to breakfast or lunch as a 1.5 trillion dollar spending bill passed by the U.S. House left out funding for the program. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by Laura Reiley who covers the business of food for the Washington Post. March 11, 2022
