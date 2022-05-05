IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Millions still under strict Covid rules in China with little hope for return to normal

Across China, there are now close to 400 million people living under some form of Covid-19 restriction with no expectation to return to normal life as the country continues its “Zero Covid” policy. Public anger is simmering over the chaos to access food and medical services while anxiety grows for a possible wide scale lockdown. May 5, 2022

