    Mindfulness, virtual reality and at-home fitness emerge as top wellness trends for 2022

NBC News NOW

Mindfulness, virtual reality and at-home fitness emerge as top wellness trends for 2022

03:22

With 2022 underway, millions of Americans have set a goal to improve their health this year, but new trends in fitness and wellness are emerging. Social media director for Shape, Marietta Alessi, joins News NOW to explain what new fitness trends to expect this year and how the pandemic has impacted how people work out. Jan. 11, 2022

    Mindfulness, virtual reality and at-home fitness emerge as top wellness trends for 2022

