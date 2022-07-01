IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Minneapolis airport installs mock airline cabin to help fliers with disabilities 

    08:09
  • UP NEXT

    86-year-old flight attendant honored for 65-year career

    01:50

  • How inflation, near record high gas prices could impact your July Fourth

    03:51

  • TSA head addresses staffing issues ahead of busy July 4th travel

    02:40

  • Record 42 million Americans traveling by car over July 4th holiday

    02:34

  • Enjoy your summer with these tips for the perfect staycation

    04:03

  • Travelers face flight cancellations and delays ahead of July 4 weekend

    06:36

  • Flying to your July 4 destination? Here’s what you should know

    04:38

  • 90% of Americans traveling by car during July Fourth holiday

    01:40

  • Al Roker gets the scoop on the surprising history of American ice cream shops | Family Style

    24:56

  • What to do if your flight is delayed or canceled

    02:54

  • Hoda and Jenna fan wins a Cancun getaway -- on his birthday!

    03:00

  • Travel troubles ramp up ahead of busy holiday weekend

    03:26

  • Video captures dramatic moment boat is struck by lightning

    02:49

  • Flight cancellations create chaos for summer vacation travelers

    01:59

  • Get to know the latest hot destination: Lake Geneva, Wisconsin

    04:33

  • Know your rights as an airline passenger before your next flight

    04:23

  • Nantucket bares deep divisions over proposed topless beaches

    03:23

  • Energy Secretary urges oil companies to boost supplies

    03:18

  • Travel chaos spreads across U.S. due to flight cancellations, delays

    01:31

NBC News NOW

Minneapolis airport installs mock airline cabin to help fliers with disabilities 

08:09

A Minneapolis airport installed a mock airline cabin to help fliers with disabilities build confidence and reduce stress as over 25 million Americans have disabilities that limit how they travel. Hear from one family about the challenges they face when traveling with a special needs child. July 1, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Minneapolis airport installs mock airline cabin to help fliers with disabilities 

    08:09
  • UP NEXT

    86-year-old flight attendant honored for 65-year career

    01:50

  • How inflation, near record high gas prices could impact your July Fourth

    03:51

  • TSA head addresses staffing issues ahead of busy July 4th travel

    02:40

  • Record 42 million Americans traveling by car over July 4th holiday

    02:34

  • Enjoy your summer with these tips for the perfect staycation

    04:03

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All