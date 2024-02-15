Minnesota bill aims to fine unruly fans at youth sports games

Why singles are experiencing dating app fatigue03:25
Mysterious stingray pregnancy leaves many to wonder if shark is father04:00
Study finds sewage, pollution from Mexican river poses health risk to Americans02:54
- Now Playing
Minnesota bill aims to fine unruly fans at youth sports games02:21
- UP NEXT
Kansas City parade eyewitness recalls moments of terror04:26
Video appears to show moments after Kansas City bystanders tackled a suspect00:48
The battle over Homeland Security Secretary impeachment01:24
Russian military capabilities spur alarm over 'serious national security threat'01:39
Large, public celebrations increasingly shattered by gun violence02:00
Violent crime spiking in D.C. while falling elsewhere in the nation01:40
Police: Total injured in Kansas City parade shooting rises to 2201:42
Families describe scene of shooting at Chiefs Super Bowl parade01:55
Kansas City reporters ducked for cover behind desk at Super Bowl parade00:33
Legally blind witness describes being pulled to safety at Super Bowl parade02:39
Kansas City police: One dead, multiple injured in Super Bowl parade shooting01:54
‘It’s not safe anymore’: Witness at Kansas City parade shooting01:59
‘People were yelling active shooter’: Chiefs fan describes moments of shooting01:40
Police: At least 1 killed, 9 injured at Chiefs Super Bowl parade04:11
Watch: Officer shoots at man after mistaking acorn falling for gunfire02:07
Multiple people shot at Super Bowl parade in Kansas City05:57
Why singles are experiencing dating app fatigue03:25
Mysterious stingray pregnancy leaves many to wonder if shark is father04:00
Study finds sewage, pollution from Mexican river poses health risk to Americans02:54
- Now Playing
Minnesota bill aims to fine unruly fans at youth sports games02:21
- UP NEXT
Kansas City parade eyewitness recalls moments of terror04:26
Video appears to show moments after Kansas City bystanders tackled a suspect00:48
Play All