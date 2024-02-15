Minnesota bill aims to fine unruly fans at youth sports games

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

A Minnesota state lawmaker, who was a former sports referee, proposed a bill that would fine disruptive fans at youth sports games up to $1,000. It is part of an effort to deter violence and unruly behavior at high school games and little league matchups.Feb. 15, 2024

