Minnesota mother says son living in Ukraine is missing
05:54
A Minnesota mother, Tina Hauser, is searching for her son, Tyler Jacob, who she claims is missing in Ukraine. Jacob, who lives in Ukraine with his wife and child, has not been in contact with Hauser in over a week. Hauser speaks with Hallie Jackson about her search for Jacob and how the government is helping.March 17, 2022
Worries grow that Russian forces will target food storage facilities
05:18
Col. Vindman: Russians are trying to decrease the Ukrainian’s will to resist
06:41
Now Playing
Minnesota mother says son living in Ukraine is missing
05:54
UP NEXT
Aid workers detail situation on the ground in Poland and Moldova
07:24
Blinken condemns Russian attacks: 'Intentionally targeting civilians is a war crime'
00:52
Democratic Rep. Susan Wild on Ukraine: 'A no-fly zone is not feasible'