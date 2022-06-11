IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Missing 'Baby Holly' found 40 years after parents' murder

    PGA Tour suspends 17 players for participating in Saudi-backed LIV Golf event

  • Search continues for missing British journalist and guide in Amazon

  • Florida boy meets heroes who saved him from house fire

  • Florida police link 'Pillowcase Rapist' to several sexual assaults in 1980s

  • Arizona man sues American Airlines after 17 days in jail over wrongful arrest

  • New Orleans police see rise in 'stunt driving' incidents

  • Thousands join migrant caravan moving through Mexico to U.S. border

  • 12-year-old allegedly robs Michigan gas station clerk at gunpoint

  • New body camera video shows Arizona man pleading officers for help before drowning

  • Two versions of monkeypox are circulating in the U.S., CDC says

  • Body of lawyer Alex Murdaugh's former housekeeper will be exhumed

  • Escaped Texas inmate shot by police after allegedly killing five people

  • No end in sight for Puerto Rico's electricity crisis

  • Realtors had billions in PPP loans forgiven as housing market boomed

  • Deadly explosion in Colombian coal mine traps at least a dozen miners

  • Hot air balloon collides with moving train in Wisconsin

  • Admiral Linda Fagan becomes first woman to lead U.S. armed forces branch

  • Shanghai lifts Covid lockdown after two months

  • Floods and landslides kill at least 91 people in Brazil

NBC News NOW

Missing 'Baby Holly' found 40 years after parents' murder

A woman who disappeared as a baby 40 years ago has been found alive and safe. But as NBC News’ Steven Romo explains, how "Baby Holly" ended up with a new family and how her birth parents were killed remains a mystery.June 11, 2022

