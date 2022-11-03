IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Missing Florida boy reunites with mother after being kidnapped to Canada

02:10

A Florida six-year-old, who was missing for months after a visitation with his father, was found over 2,000 miles away in Canada. NBC News’ Sam Brock has more on how a complete stranger helped to return the boy to his mother. Nov. 3, 2022

