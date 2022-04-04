Missing Florida mother Cassie Carli found dead in Alabama
00:17
Search crews in Alabama found the body of a 37-year-old Florida mother who had been missing for a week. Cassie Carli disappeared after going to meet her ex-boyfriend who is now being held on charges of tampering and destruction of evidence in the case.April 4, 2022
UP NEXT
Kremlin relies on propaganda, censorship to shield Russians from reality of war
03:49
Police arrest suspect involved in Sacramento mass shooting
03:42
'It was a scene of chaos': Community activist describes aftermath of Sacramento shooting
02:21
Breaking down how Russia is shifting forces in Ukraine
02:51
Elon Musk becomes Twitter's largest shareholder
01:24
Putin ally Viktor Orban wins fourth term as Hungarian prime minister