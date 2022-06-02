IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Mississippi community divided as school board places first Black superintendent on leave

    05:39
  • UP NEXT

    States incorporating AAPI history in K-12 curriculum

    02:09

  • Woman goes into labor and graduates college on the same day

    01:59

  • Michigan teacher on leave after offensive Obama assignment

    01:10

  • University of Chicago seeks FDA approval to use skin grafts to treat addiction

    03:03

  • Former New York student's story goes viral on Instagram, helping fund debate league

    01:49

  • Snapchat co-founder pays off graduates’ student loan debt

    00:44

  • Steph Curry graduates from college 13 years after leaving for NBA

    00:40

  • Wisconsin college graduates speak out about canceling student loan debt

    05:20

  • Florida high school class president 'silenced' over LGBTQ law

    01:16

  • Police search Delaware State University's women's lacrosse team bus for drugs

    02:44

  • University of Kentucky researchers aim to find solutions for Black opioid addicts

    05:01

  • LGBTQ controversy puts Florida high school's yearbooks on hold

    01:40

  • Florida teacher fired after classroom discussion on sexuality

    02:19

  • Survivors from 1921 Tulsa race massacre seek restitution 

    03:26

  • Teacher contracts in Southlake, Texas, ban criticism of school district

    01:55

  • Biden considers ‘some debt reduction’ on student loans

    03:56

  • Georgia Gov. Kemp signs controversial education bills into law

    01:50

  • Research shows decline of nearly one million students in U.S. colleges

    03:47

  • Florida activist pushes to ban Bible in schools

    01:09

NBC News NOW

Mississippi community divided as school board places first Black superintendent on leave

05:39

A rural Mississippi school district’s first Black superintendent is now on leave less than a year after taking the job as some claim Dr. Kenitra Ezi created a hostile work environment. NBC News’ Antonia Hylton reports from Jasper County, Mississippi on how Ezi’s suspension by the school board is deeply dividing the community. June 2, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Mississippi community divided as school board places first Black superintendent on leave

    05:39
  • UP NEXT

    States incorporating AAPI history in K-12 curriculum

    02:09

  • Woman goes into labor and graduates college on the same day

    01:59

  • Michigan teacher on leave after offensive Obama assignment

    01:10

  • University of Chicago seeks FDA approval to use skin grafts to treat addiction

    03:03

  • Former New York student's story goes viral on Instagram, helping fund debate league

    01:49

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All