IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

'We're all quite concerned': Mississippi doctors see uptick in multi-system inflammatory syndrome

02:47

Mississippi doctors see uptick in multi-system inflammatory syndrome Mississippi doctors express concerns over the most recent spike in Covid-19 cases in the country's least vaccinated state at the same time as an uptick in a multi-system inflammatory syndrome. Correction: A previous version of this video said the field hospital was for all Covid patients when it is actually only for adults. The video has been updated.Aug. 19, 2021

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All