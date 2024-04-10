Mississippi 'Goon Squad' members sentenced for torturing Black men

EPA announces new rules targeting 'forever chemicals'02:57
- Now Playing
Mississippi 'Goon Squad' members sentenced for torturing Black men03:10
- UP NEXT
Arizona Gov. Hobbs speaks out against near-total abortion ban ruling03:10
Cozy cardio reinvents workouts through comfortable routines03:38
Arizona Supreme Court upholds near-total abortion ban02:52
Parents of Michigan school shooter sentenced to 10-15 years for involuntary manslaughter03:46
Thousands pack Indianapolis Motor Speedway to view eclipse03:48
Natural reactions: How animals may behave during the eclipse02:43
Woman accuses son of Sean 'Diddy' Combs of sexual assault02:43
USGS expert explains how geology of Northeast affects intensity of earthquakes02:55
Tennessee court hears case on medical exception rules for abortions01:49
Groomsmen spend months preparing for surprise wedding dance02:50
What is a total solar eclipse?02:46
New details revealed in deadly 2022 shooting of teen girl03:28
Why some Wisconsin voters plan to partake in ‘uninstructed’ protest vote02:52
Temporary pathway created for port of Baltimore traffic after bridge collapse02:24
Michigan becomes last U.S. state to decriminalize surrogacy contracts02:54
Alex Murdaugh sentenced to 40 years for federal financial crimes02:43
Examining sports gambling's rise in popularity with teens03:44
Man receives life-saving transplant after seeing NBC News story04:25
EPA announces new rules targeting 'forever chemicals'02:57
- Now Playing
Mississippi 'Goon Squad' members sentenced for torturing Black men03:10
- UP NEXT
Arizona Gov. Hobbs speaks out against near-total abortion ban ruling03:10
Cozy cardio reinvents workouts through comfortable routines03:38
Arizona Supreme Court upholds near-total abortion ban02:52
Parents of Michigan school shooter sentenced to 10-15 years for involuntary manslaughter03:46
Play All