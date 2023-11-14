IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Mississippi man struck and killed by a police car is exhumed without a family ceremony

03:59

The family of Dexter Wade said a federal investigation is needed after they were notified that his body had already been exhumed from a pauper’s field before they could hold a ceremony. NBC News’ Blayne Alexander reports on what the family’s attorney Ben Crump said when they learned of the exhumation.Nov. 14, 2023

