Mississippi River hits historic low levels amid drought

As an ongoing drought grips the South and Midwest, the water level of the Mississippi River in Tennessee is standing at close to negative eleven feet, breaking the previous record set in 1988. Senior Vice President for The Waterways Council, Inc., Deb Calhoun, joins News NOW to explain what steps are being taken to keep commerce operating on the Mississippi River and how long record low water levels could last. Oct. 19, 2022

