New bill hopes to reverse Missouri law not allowing women to file divorce while pregnant
May 17, 202403:29
    New bill hopes to reverse Missouri law not allowing women to file divorce while pregnant

New bill hopes to reverse Missouri law not allowing women to file divorce while pregnant

03:29

A decades-old law in Missouri does not allow women to file for divorce while they are pregnant, even in cases of domestic violence. The law requires women to disclose whether they are pregnant while filing for the divorce. A new bill introduced by Rep. Ashley Aune is hoping to change that. May 17, 2024

    New bill hopes to reverse Missouri law not allowing women to file divorce while pregnant

