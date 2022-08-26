IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
MIT professor cleared of charges after being accused of espionage by DOJ

After being wrongfully accused of espionage and spying for China, MIT professor Gang Chen is stepping away from federally funded research due to fears of being racially profiled. NBC News' Kimmy Yam reports.Aug. 26, 2022

