IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Ohio officer who released police dog onto Black man with hands raised is fired, authorities say

  • UFO whistleblower admits to the existence of 'non-human' biologics

    00:51
  • Now Playing

    Mitch McConnell freezes at press conference and is escorted away

    03:11
  • UP NEXT

    Senate Democrats pressure Republican Sen. Tuberville to end military blockade

    03:43

  • 'We're done with the cover-ups': House GOP preview hearing on UFOs

    01:23

  • Whistleblowers in Hunter Biden case testify before Congress

    01:45

  • IRS whistleblowers testify on Hunter Biden probe

    02:49

  • Watch President of Israel's full address to a joint meeting of Congress

    40:25

  • Blinken to Senate: Stalling diplomatic nominees is 'undermining our national security'

    02:26

  • Senator Schumer pushes to declassify UFO documents

    01:12

  • Sen. Tuberville blocking military nominations over Pentagon reproductive care policy

    02:14

  • PGA Tour grilled by Senate over LIV Golf merger

    01:42

  • Senators question PGA Tour executives on proposed LIV Golf deal

    02:36

  • Sen. Paul: Congress has 'no business' questioning PGA Tour about LIV Golf merger

    01:32

  • PGA Tour COO says the organization 'pursued a peace' with LIV Golf

    01:46

  • Sen. Johnson: 'No amount of money' can wash away human rights abuses

    02:08

  • Sen. Blumenthal: PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger is an attempt to 'buy influence'

    01:43

  • PGA Tour officials to testify at Senate hearing on LIV Golf merger

    03:47

  • At least 100 members of last Congress were descendents of slaveholders, Reuters finds

    02:58

  • Watch Indian PM Modi's full address to Congress

    57:44

  • John Durham defends conclusion FBI acted improperly in 2016 Trump-Russia probe

    01:29

NBC News NOW

Mitch McConnell freezes at press conference and is escorted away

03:11

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell suddenly stopped speaking during a weekly Republican leadership press conference, appearing to freeze, and then went silent and was walked away. Julie Tsirkin reports on what happened after that.July 26, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • UFO whistleblower admits to the existence of 'non-human' biologics

    00:51
  • Now Playing

    Mitch McConnell freezes at press conference and is escorted away

    03:11
  • UP NEXT

    Senate Democrats pressure Republican Sen. Tuberville to end military blockade

    03:43

  • 'We're done with the cover-ups': House GOP preview hearing on UFOs

    01:23

  • Whistleblowers in Hunter Biden case testify before Congress

    01:45

  • IRS whistleblowers testify on Hunter Biden probe

    02:49
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All