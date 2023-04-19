IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    MLB pitcher's tweet criticizing United Airlines for popcorn mess sparks debate

    01:35
  • UP NEXT

    Kaylin Gillis' father expresses anguish over her death

    04:47

  • Study finds nearly 1 in 4 students misuse ADHD drugs

    02:21

  • MLB pitcher sparks debate about who should clean up on flights

    04:10

  • Suspect arrested after Maine quadruple murder and highway shooting

    01:30

  • Accused leaker Jack Teixeira to appear in federal court

    02:38

  • Man who allegedly shot Ralph Yarl to be arraigned

    03:58

  • Senate Democrats call for ethics hearing over Justice Thomas’ alleged gifts

    04:31

  • Dominion and Fox News reach $787.5 million settlement in defamation case

    07:17

  • California high school student dead, others hurt after stabbing suspect crashes car

    00:38

  • Divers find wreckage of submarine from 1907 off Long Island Sound

    01:39

  • DeSantis visits Washington, D.C., amid Trump attacks and Disney feud

    02:25

  • Gen Z and Millennials prefer Mexican food over Italian, study finds

    03:33

  • Calls grow for local Oklahoma officials' resignations after racist leaked audio

    03:32

  • Sweet 16 shooting suspect and motive still unknown

    01:43

  • Third suspect arrested in NYC gay bar deaths

    02:08

  • Fox News to pay $787.5 million to Dominion in lawsuit settlement

    03:41

  • Fan finds artistic masterpieces in sports moments

    01:48

  • Suspect who killed Kaylin Gillis in wrong driveway charged with murder

    01:43

  • Homeowner who shot 16-year-old Ralph Yarl out on bail

    02:22

NBC News NOW

MLB pitcher's tweet criticizing United Airlines for popcorn mess sparks debate

01:35

A viral tweet from MLB pitcher Anthony Bass has sparked online debate since he criticized a United Airlines flight attendant for asking his pregnant wife to clean up the popcorn their young children spilled. NBC’s Niala Charles has the latest on what is being called popcorn-gate. April 19, 2023

  • Now Playing

    MLB pitcher's tweet criticizing United Airlines for popcorn mess sparks debate

    01:35
  • UP NEXT

    Kaylin Gillis' father expresses anguish over her death

    04:47

  • Study finds nearly 1 in 4 students misuse ADHD drugs

    02:21

  • MLB pitcher sparks debate about who should clean up on flights

    04:10

  • Suspect arrested after Maine quadruple murder and highway shooting

    01:30

  • Accused leaker Jack Teixeira to appear in federal court

    02:38

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All