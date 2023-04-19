IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    MLB pitcher sparks debate about who should clean up on flights

NBC News NOW

MLB pitcher sparks debate about who should clean up on flights

Toronto Blue Jays player Anthony Bass came under fire after calling out United Airlines over claims that a flight attendant made his pregnant wife clean up after their daughter while on a recent flight. Senior Editor for Condé Nast Traveler Magazine, Megan Spurrell, joins News NOW to break down how travel etiquette can make flights easier for passengers and flight attendants.April 19, 2023

