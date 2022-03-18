Moderna seeks FDA approval for fourth Covid shot

Moderna is now seeking approval from the FDA for a fourth Covid-19 shot for all adults. CNBC's Meg Tirell reports on the data Moderna is referencing and whether the FDA could approve the request.March 18, 2022
