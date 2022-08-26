Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech alleging patent infringement over Covid vaccine

U.S. confirms death of American citizen in Ukraine03:16
Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech alleging patent infringement over Covid vaccine01:32
Powerful NYC gay nightlife figure accused of years of sexual assault02:38
Psilocybin mushrooms show promise for treating alcohol addiction02:26
Jill Biden tests positive for Covid in rebound case00:23
Hyundai, Kia cars recalled following reports of SUVs bursting into flames02:25
Biden expected to announce plan on student loan debt as soon as tomorrow02:26
Two men found guilty in plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Whitmer01:41
Kansas recount confirms vote to keep abortion rights in state constitution01:19
Wisconsin doctors concerned about legal risk over state's abortion law01:24
Texas residents fed up with border crackdown02:23
Dennis Rodman says he's going to Russia to seek release of Brittney Griner01:07
Arkansas officers suspended following controversial arrest caught on video01:21
Ford laying off 3,000 workers in bid to ‘evolve for its future’00:25
Lawmaker proposes task force to address auto theft after significant rise in stolen vehicles03:13
Florida Christian school says it will refer to students only by 'biological gender'01:55
ISIS 'Beatle' sentenced to life in prison for role in kidnapping, murdering Americans02:23
Boston's new police commissioner promises change02:46
Man harassing officers testifying in trial of Jan. 6 riot suspect02:36
Russia threatens to shut down major nuclear plant amid concerns of planned incident02:41
