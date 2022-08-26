IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech alleging patent infringement over Covid vaccine

Moderna is suing its competitors Pfizer and BioNTech accusing the companies of patent infringement over the Covid vaccine. The company said in a statement that they believe Pfizer and BioNTech "unlawfully copied Moderna's inventions, and they have continued to use them without permission." NBC's Danny Cevallos reports. Aug. 26, 2022

