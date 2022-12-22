Mom and stepdad arrested in disappearance of 11-year-old daughter 

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
It was been 30 days since 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari was last seen in public, getting off at her school bus stop. NBC News Valerie Castro reports on how Madalina’s mother and step-father have now been charged with failing to report her disappearance for weeks. Dec. 22, 2022

