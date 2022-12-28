IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Mom, kids trapped in Target for two days during winter storm

Mom, kids trapped in Target for two days during winter storm

During the massive winter storm that slammed most of the U.S., a mother and her two kids spent two days sheltering in a Target store in upstate New York. Jessica Sypniewski shares her story of how the store employees welcomed her family with hot chocolate and blankets and how they passed the time waiting out the storm.Dec. 28, 2022

    Mom, kids trapped in Target for two days during winter storm

