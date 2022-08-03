IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Monkeypox cases rising across U.S., Latin America

As monkeypox cases continue to rise in the U.S., Latin America is now seeing the rapid spread of the virus with Brazil and Peru reporting the most cases. The World Health Organization has declared monkeypox a global health emergency with nearly 80 countries currently dealing with cases. NBC News’ Steven Romo reports. Aug. 3, 2022

