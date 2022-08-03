Monkeypox cases rising across U.S., Latin America

- Now Playing
Monkeypox cases rising across U.S., Latin America03:12
- UP NEXT
New details on drone strike that killed Al Qaeda leader, as fears grow over terrorism in Afghanistan02:00
McConnell approves of Pelosi's Taiwan visit: 'I think she did the right thing'00:42
‘Hegemonic mentality and gangster logic’: China condemns Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit01:10
House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan despite threats from China03:34
As China increases pressure, Taiwan resumes air raid drills01:03
Brittney Griner appears in court for a seventh time on drug charges01:07
Ancient Mayan VIPs were turned into rubber balls after death, archeologist says00:51
Twins conjoined at their heads separated after 27 hours of surgery01:05
'Humanity is ... one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation': U.N.'s Guterres01:04
First shipment of Ukrainian grain leaves port after months-long blockade03:26
Bin Laden family donated to Prince Charles charity02:10
Engel: Death of Al Qaeda leader shows 'decisive action' from U.S.02:38
Biden to announce death of top Al Qaeda leader04:49
NBC News’ Lester Holt interviews parents of missing American Austin Tice03:00
Top Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri killed in counterterrorism operation03:10
Killing of Nigerian man in Italy prompts protests and outrage01:10
Potential stop in Taiwan looms over Pelosi's Asia trip01:59
England's soccer team celebrates historic win over Germany in Euro 202200:55
First grain ship leaves Ukrainian port after months of Russian blockade01:48
- Now Playing
Monkeypox cases rising across U.S., Latin America03:12
- UP NEXT
New details on drone strike that killed Al Qaeda leader, as fears grow over terrorism in Afghanistan02:00
McConnell approves of Pelosi's Taiwan visit: 'I think she did the right thing'00:42
‘Hegemonic mentality and gangster logic’: China condemns Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit01:10
House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan despite threats from China03:34
As China increases pressure, Taiwan resumes air raid drills01:03
Play All