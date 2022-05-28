Monkeypox virus spreads around world

- Now Playing
Monkeypox virus spreads around world02:53
- UP NEXT
Puerto Ricans protest privatization of public beaches04:36
Ukraine's Zelenskyy slams Hungary delaying new E.U. sanctions on Russia01:53
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy accuses Russia of genocide in Donbas03:46
Ukraine's Kharkiv comes under bombardment from Russian forces00:59
Watch: Sydney's iconic skyline shrouded in morning fog00:31
AAPI TikTok creators share their journeys balancing Asian and American identities06:24
Actor Kevin Spacey faces four counts of sexual assault in U.K.03:11
Russian forces close in on two Ukrainian cities in the east02:01
De-colonization debate heats up in Puerto Rico04:05
Other countries show how gun reform can drastically reduce mass shootings01:57
Watch: Smoke billows from cruise ship that caught fire in Grand Turk01:46
‘War is a health issue’: WHO condemns Russian aggression in Ukraine01:32
British prosecutors charge Kevin Spacey with four counts of sexual assault03:01
First all-Black Mt. Everest climbing team reflects on historic summit02:50
Russia targets more than 40 Ukrainian towns in campaign to capture Donbas region03:23
One Ukrainian’s priest’s journey to rescue people on the frontlines02:26
Ukraine's Zelenskyy rejects appeasing Russia to end war02:17
Bombs in minibuses kill at least nine in northern Afghan city00:35
World leaders consider boycotting Summit of the Americas03:03
- Now Playing
Monkeypox virus spreads around world02:53
- UP NEXT
Puerto Ricans protest privatization of public beaches04:36
Ukraine's Zelenskyy slams Hungary delaying new E.U. sanctions on Russia01:53
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy accuses Russia of genocide in Donbas03:46
Ukraine's Kharkiv comes under bombardment from Russian forces00:59
Watch: Sydney's iconic skyline shrouded in morning fog00:31
Play All