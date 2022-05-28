IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Monkeypox virus spreads around world

02:53

Hundreds of cases of monkeypox have been reported around the world with the virus reaching eight U.S. states. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez has the details on what to look out for and why officials are urging the public to stay calm.May 28, 2022

