Montana becomes first state to ban TikTok

House votes to refer Rep. Santos to Ethics Committee for possible expulsion03:01
Wholesale egg prices drop to lowest level in two years02:40
- Now Playing
Montana becomes first state to ban TikTok03:13
- UP NEXT
Social media divided after Gabrielle Union says household splits finances03:25
Microsoft CEO wants to 'mitigate unintended consequences' involving artificial intelligence04:46
Lawsuit accuses Rudy Giuliani of offering to sell Trump pardons02:59
Migrant teen from Honduras dies in custody of Florida facility01:05
Buffalo shooting victims' families sue social media companies03:28
Turkey's Erdogan trails behind opponent ahead of election04:18
'Revenge blocking' is becoming a popular trend in dating apps03:10
Patients struggle to find treatment for POTS after getting Covid04:44
Trump files notice of intent to appeal verdict in E. Jean Carroll case00:20
Manhattan DA charging former marine with manslaughter in Jordan Neely death01:47
U.S. intelligence officials warns of hate groups using online memes04:42
Speaker McCarthy will not support Rep. Santos in push for re-election02:29
Biden says McConnell is 'correct' that U.S. will not default on debt01:57
Former FOX host Tucker Carlson to launch a new show on Twitter03:45
Justice Department files criminal charges against Rep. George Santos, sources say01:38
Miami Heat seeking to be NBA's second-ever 8th seed to win 2 playoff rounds02:44
Various states threaten to crack down on copycat versions of diabetes drugs02:47
House votes to refer Rep. Santos to Ethics Committee for possible expulsion03:01
Wholesale egg prices drop to lowest level in two years02:40
- Now Playing
Montana becomes first state to ban TikTok03:13
- UP NEXT
Social media divided after Gabrielle Union says household splits finances03:25
Microsoft CEO wants to 'mitigate unintended consequences' involving artificial intelligence04:46
Lawsuit accuses Rudy Giuliani of offering to sell Trump pardons02:59
Play All