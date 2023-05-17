IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • House votes to refer Rep. Santos to Ethics Committee for possible expulsion

  • Wholesale egg prices drop to lowest level in two years

    Montana becomes first state to ban TikTok

    Social media divided after Gabrielle Union says household splits finances

  • Microsoft CEO wants to 'mitigate unintended consequences' involving artificial intelligence

  • Lawsuit accuses Rudy Giuliani of offering to sell Trump pardons

  • Migrant teen from Honduras dies in custody of Florida facility

  • Buffalo shooting victims' families sue social media companies

  • Turkey's Erdogan trails behind opponent ahead of election

  • 'Revenge blocking' is becoming a popular trend in dating apps

  • Patients struggle to find treatment for POTS after getting Covid

  • Trump files notice of intent to appeal verdict in E. Jean Carroll case

  • Manhattan DA charging former marine with manslaughter in Jordan Neely death

  • U.S. intelligence officials warns of hate groups using online memes

  • Speaker McCarthy will not support Rep. Santos in push for re-election

  • Biden says McConnell is 'correct' that U.S. will not default on debt

  • Former FOX host Tucker Carlson to launch a new show on Twitter

  • Justice Department files criminal charges against Rep. George Santos, sources say

  • Miami Heat seeking to be NBA's second-ever 8th seed to win 2 playoff rounds

  • Various states threaten to crack down on copycat versions of diabetes drugs

Montana becomes first state to ban TikTok

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte has signed the country's first law restricting downloads of TikTok. The platform has responded in a statement saying the ban "infringes on the First Amendment rights of the people of Montana." NBC's Danny Cevallos reports.May 17, 2023

