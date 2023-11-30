IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    More hostage releases expected as Israel and Hamas agree to extend truce by one day

    02:21
    American hostage freed by Hamas as the truce gets extended

    02:46

  • Surveillance video shows deadly shooting at Jerusalem bus stop

    01:15

  • Blinken cautiously optimistic about hostage releases and humanitarian aid for Gaza

    00:50

  • Shooting attack in Jerusalem leaves at least 3 dead, multiple injured

    01:13

  • Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather in NYC amid Rockefeller tree lighting

    01:09

  • American among 12 additional hostages released as cease-fire continues

    04:18

  • Israeli forces storm refugee camp in occupied West Bank

    01:46

  • Family gives updates on condition of 4-year-old released by Hamas

    03:39

  • 'Time is running out,' families of Americans detained plead for hostage release

    02:26

  • 'Safe in Egypt': Biden remarks on American hostage

    02:30

  • American citizen among hostages freed by Hamas

    05:54

  • Israel ‘totally ready’ to continue war after truce with Hamas ends, IDF spokesperson says

    09:33

  • IDF: Two Israeli women hostages released by Hamas

    03:10

  • Video shows release of two Russian Israeli women in Gaza

    01:09

  • Watch: Freed Russian-Israeli hostage enjoys emotional reunion with parents

    00:54

  • Hamas claims 3 hostages killed in Israeli bombing

    02:33

  • Negotiations underway to keep Israel-Hamas ceasefire in place

    03:01

  • Palestinian aid organization helps Gazan kids find fun during truce

    00:41

  • Palestinian woman prisoner freed by Israel welcomed home with hugs and tears

    00:51

NBC News NOW

More hostage releases expected as Israel and Hamas agree to extend truce by one day

02:21

Israel and Hamas agreed to extend their truce by an extra day, just as the cease-fire agreement was set to expire. NBC News' Richard Engel reports on what the extended deal could mean for the hostages still being held in Gaza.Nov. 30, 2023

