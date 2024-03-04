IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
More snow expected after blizzard hits California's Sierra Nevada mountains
More snow expected after blizzard hits California's Sierra Nevada mountains

01:43

California residents are bracing for another storm system after a massive blizzard dumped several feet of snow on the Sierra Nevada region.March 4, 2024

