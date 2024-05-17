IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
More than 20 crew members of ship that collapsed in Baltimore still on board
May 17, 202404:17
    More than 20 crew members of ship that collapsed in Baltimore still on board

More than 20 crew members of ship that collapsed in Baltimore still on board

More than 20 crew members that were on the Dali ship when it collided with the bridge in Baltimore are still trapped on board. The members, who are from all over the world, remained below the deck when the explosion happened. They have not been evacuated as they are a part of the investigation. May 17, 2024

