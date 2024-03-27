IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
More than 300 women accuse Chicago doctor of sexual abuse
March 27, 202405:37

  • Baltimore community shaken after bridge collapse leaves 6 missing

    05:12
  • Now Playing

    More than 300 women accuse Chicago doctor of sexual abuse

    05:37
  • UP NEXT

    Coast Guard suspends rescue operation in Baltimore

    00:59

  • Maryland Gov. Moore says he spoke with families of workers impacted by collapse

    04:53

  • After the Baltimore bridge disaster, inspiration from the words of Francis Scott Key

    00:44

  • Biden and Harris campaign together in North Carolina

    01:44

  • NTSB aerial video shows Baltimore bridge after cargo ship crash

    01:12

  • Known associate of Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrested in raids, law enforcement source says

    00:57

  • Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces Nicole Shanahan as his vice president

    02:10

  • Woman shares story of educating herself, escaping Afghanistan and helping others

    03:13

  • Secy. Buttigieg says rebuilding Baltimore bridge 'will not be easy'

    04:23

  • Maryland Gov. Moore pledges air, land and sea resources for missing workers

    04:38

  • NTSB says Baltimore bridge search and rescue is priority, situation is fluid

    02:39

  • Special report: Biden discusses response to Baltimore bridge collapse

    18:58

  • Massive engineering task lies ahead after the Baltimore bridge collapse

    01:27

  • Biden on bridge collapse: 'The people of Baltimore can count on us'

    04:14

  • 'Just a real loud boom': Teen describes being awakened by Baltimore bridge collapse

    02:41

  • Transportation expert: Bridges are not built to withstand cargo ship collisions

    03:00

  • ‘Could never imagine:’ Baltimore resident describes moment he heard bridge collapse

    01:27

  • Several people remain missing after Baltimore bridge collapse

    03:33

NBC News NOW

More than 300 women accuse Chicago doctor of sexual abuse

05:37

A law firm representing more than 300 women filed a lawsuit against local hospitals for allegedly protecting Dr. Fabio Ortega, an OBGYN who was accused of sexually abusing hundreds of patients for years. The lawsuit also alleges that many of the victims, who are Latina, were sent to Ortega because he spoke Spanish. NBC News' Maggie Vespa spoke with one of the alleged survivors.March 27, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Baltimore community shaken after bridge collapse leaves 6 missing

    05:12
  • Now Playing

    More than 300 women accuse Chicago doctor of sexual abuse

    05:37
  • UP NEXT

    Coast Guard suspends rescue operation in Baltimore

    00:59

  • Maryland Gov. Moore says he spoke with families of workers impacted by collapse

    04:53

  • After the Baltimore bridge disaster, inspiration from the words of Francis Scott Key

    00:44

  • Biden and Harris campaign together in North Carolina

    01:44
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All