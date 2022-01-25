More than 8,000 U.S. troops on high alert amid growing tension on Russia, Ukraine border
The White House is stepping up its efforts to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading neighboring Ukraine by putting more than 8,000 U.S. troops on high alert to assist NATO allies. NBC News’ Carol Lee and Matt Bodner explain whether a U.S. troop deployment could avoid a Russian invasion and whether negotiations with Putin could deter escalation.Jan. 25, 2022
