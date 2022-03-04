IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Zelenskyy calls for international support: ‘If Ukraine will not stand, Europe will not stand’

    02:10

  • Sports organizations take strong stance against Russian invasion of Ukraine

    03:53

  • U.S. economy adds 678K jobs in February, unemployment down to 3.8 percent

    03:26

  • How Ukrainian doctors in the U.S. are helping overwhelmed hospitals in their home country

    05:32

  • Ukrainian Member of Parliament: ‘The next days will be very hard’

    05:10

  • Sheltering Ukrainian citizen describes why she is staying in the country

    03:36
  • Now Playing

    More than one million refugees have fled Ukraine since invasion began, says U.N.

    04:06
  • UP NEXT

    Winter storm expected to bring snowfall to the Rockies, Upper Midwest

    00:46

  • Puerto Ricans protest the privatization of public beaches

    04:19

  • National labor shortage and inflation driving up child care costs in U.S.

    02:05

  • Ex-officer involved in police raid that killed Breonna Taylor found not guilty

    02:55

  • Latin American countries evacuate its citizens from Ukraine

    01:46

  • Philadelphia police fatally shoot a 12-year-old boy

    03:06

  • What an attack on a nuclear power plant could mean for Ukraine

    06:14

  • Russian troops reportedly shelling Europe's largest power plant in Ukraine

    04:02

  • January 6 committee subpoenas Trump Jr. fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle

    01:37

  • Corporate world cuts ties with Russia following Ukrainian invasion

    04:50

  • Ex-officer found not guilty of endangering Breonna Taylor's neighbors

    00:15

  • Dallas small business owners discuss Biden's first State of the Union address

    05:53

  • Russian invasion of Ukraine shows no signs of slowing down as blasts continue

    04:16

NBC News NOW

More than one million refugees have fled Ukraine since invasion began, says U.N.

04:06

As Russian air and ground attacks in Ukraine intensify, more than one million refugees have fled the country, with children making up half of that number, according to UNICEF. NBC News’ Ellison Barber reports from the Polish-Ukrainian border. March 4, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Zelenskyy calls for international support: ‘If Ukraine will not stand, Europe will not stand’

    02:10

  • Sports organizations take strong stance against Russian invasion of Ukraine

    03:53

  • U.S. economy adds 678K jobs in February, unemployment down to 3.8 percent

    03:26

  • How Ukrainian doctors in the U.S. are helping overwhelmed hospitals in their home country

    05:32

  • Ukrainian Member of Parliament: ‘The next days will be very hard’

    05:10

  • Sheltering Ukrainian citizen describes why she is staying in the country

    03:36

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All