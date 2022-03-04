More than one million refugees have fled Ukraine since invasion began, says U.N.
04:06
As Russian air and ground attacks in Ukraine intensify, more than one million refugees have fled the country, with children making up half of that number, according to UNICEF. NBC News’ Ellison Barber reports from the Polish-Ukrainian border. March 4, 2022
