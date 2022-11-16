IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Mormon Church announces support of same-sex marriage bill

00:28

In a statement from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, the church expresses its support for both protecting religious freedom and respecting LGBTQ rights under the law. As Senators work to pass a bill codifying same sex-marriage, the LDS Church says “we believe this approach is the way forward.”Nov. 16, 2022

