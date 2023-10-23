IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: New candidates for speaker, Iran says teen brain-dead and Hitler image at Michigan State stadium

  • Now Playing

    Mortgage rates hit long-time highs as housing affordability drops

    03:03
  • UP NEXT

    White House urges Israel to delay its ground invasion of Gaza

    03:50

  • Israel intensifies its aerial bombardment of Gaza

    02:59

  • Israeli airstrikes push Gaza’s second largest hospital to the brink

    01:49

  • Some Israelis can now travel to the U.S. without a visa

    03:11

  • Gaza aid stuck at Rafah border crossing as Israeli bombardment continues

    01:24

  • Meet Barbara Banke, the driving force behind 'Jackson Family Wines'

    08:08

  • Sidney Powell pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case

    04:02

  • U.S. says Egypt will open Rafah border crossing for Gaza aid

    04:29

  • New report shows mortgage applications at lowest level since 1995

    02:24

  • Jan. 6 rioter known as ‘Bullhorn Lady’ sentenced to more than 4 years

    05:10

  • Britney Spears reveals she had an abortion as a teenager

    03:21

  • Israel and Hamas deny responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital explosion

    02:35

  • Biden arrives in Israel as Gaza hospital blast overshadows trip

    06:07

  • Desperation in Gaza as aid is held up at the Rafah border crossing

    04:54

  • What to expect from Biden’s trip to Israel

    03:19

  • NBC News to host third Republican presidential debate

    00:32

  • Operation underway to evacuate American citizens from Israel

    04:06

  • Texas mother tries to help husband trapped in Gaza City

    05:47

  • Israeli military faces multiple obstacles in hostage rescues

    04:45

NBC News NOW

Mortgage rates hit long-time highs as housing affordability drops

03:03

With mortgage rates now topping 8%, buyers are continuing to be squeezed by the housing market and rising prices. Editor-in-Chief at Investopedia, Caleb Silver, explains new data showing how your dollar only goes half as far as it did at the end of 2020 when it comes to buying a home.Oct. 23, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Mortgage rates hit long-time highs as housing affordability drops

    03:03
  • UP NEXT

    White House urges Israel to delay its ground invasion of Gaza

    03:50

  • Israel intensifies its aerial bombardment of Gaza

    02:59

  • Israeli airstrikes push Gaza’s second largest hospital to the brink

    01:49

  • Some Israelis can now travel to the U.S. without a visa

    03:11

  • Gaza aid stuck at Rafah border crossing as Israeli bombardment continues

    01:24
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All